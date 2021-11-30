Falz, Mr Macaroni Reject Sanwo-Olu’s Invite For Peace Walk

Popular rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has described a peace move initiated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a “disrespectful joke.”

Igbere TV reports that Sanwo-Olu had sued for peace and harmony, Tuesday, as he broke his silence on the report of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into police brutality and the Lekki tollgate shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters.

The panel’s report indicted the army, police and the Lagos State Government.

The panel had also submitted that what transpired at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020 was a massacre.

Sanwo-Olu had invited Falz, Mr Macaroni, the State Police Commissioner, Civil Society Organisations, among others to take part in what he described as a walk for peace, Igbere TV reports.

Falz said in a tweet that the governor’s “walk of peace” would mean nothing without justice.

“This suggestion of a ‘walk of peace’ sounds like a joke and a very disrespectful one at that. People were murdered in cold blood and absolutely no iota of justice has been served more than a year after. How can there be peace without justice?” the musician asked. On his part, Mr Marcaroni said in a tweet that genuine peacemaking should begin by first implementing the recommendations of the judicial panel set up to investigate the October 20, 2020 shooting of protesters in Lekki.

He said, “I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor. The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government.





“Mr Governor has said it in his speech that to be a Centre of Excellence, we have to be a Center of Truth. Before there can be healing, the government has to be sincere. There must be acceptance of wrongdoings and willingness to correct them.

