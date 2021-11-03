Family Of Female Corper Trapped In Collapsed Ikoyi Building Prays She Is Alive

The family of a female corner identified as Zainab are seen on the site of the collapsed Ikoyi Building praying she comes out alive. A young man who appears to be her brother is being told he will not become an only child. Please say a prayer for Zainab.

The Lagos state government has not done a very good job with the speed of emergency response. it has been 48 hours and people are still trapped in the building.

Government at all levels across Nigeria must place more value on the life of every Nigerian and provide facilities to reflect this value.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StwRAcUzLR0

