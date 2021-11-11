Father Arrested For Killing His Son For Money Rituals, Corpse Exhumed (Graphic Photo)

The Enugu state police command have arrested a father identified as Chidi Onyishi for killing his 7-year-old son for money rituals.

The police said the suspect was arrested following the receipt of credible information in an ongoing case of a missing child.

The suspect was arrested by police Operatives attached to the Central Police Station of the Command.

The police said they arrested 36-year-old of Taylor Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu, for allegedly being responsible for the disappearance and murder for money ritual of his son.

It was gathered that the father had earlier reported to the police on 22 October that his 7 years old son identified as Chimdalu Chidi was missing.

Police statement added:

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he confessed to the crime and led Police Operatives to the arrest of one Pastor Okeke Eneokwor aged 95 (male), who is said to be blind and of Dental Avenue, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu; whom he fingered as an accomplice.

He also led Police Operatives and medical team to a stream in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, where the decomposing corpse of the minor was exhumed from a shallow grave, after him and cohorts murdered and buried the child on 20/10/2021.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, has ordered the State CID Enugu to conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation that will lead to the prosecution of everyone found culpable in the act.”



Source: https://salemreporters.com/police-arrests-father-for-killing-his-son-for-money-rituals-exhume-corpse/

