Faze Shares Epic Throwback Photos With 2face, Annie, Blackface & Akon

Popular Nigerian singer, Chibuzor Oji fondly referred to as Faze, has taken to his verified Instagram account to reveal that he is “thanking God for life.”

In a series of posts on Thursday, the Originality singer shared a throwback photo with 2face, Blackface, Annie Idibia, singer Paul Play, Akon and more.

Igbere TV reports that Faze, 2Face and Blackface were a member of the now defunct Plantashun Boiz. The group was formed during their college years in Enugu, at the Institute Of Management And Technology (I.M.T Enugu), Eastern Nigeria.

The group however split up after the exit of 2Face who wanted a solo career on the platform of Kennis Music at the time, this didn’t go down well with the other members of the group but they moved on and each released their individual single albums first with 2Face and then Blackface followed by Faze. These albums were successful and Nigerians kept anticipating more from them even as many hoped for their reunion.

In July 2021, the group quashed their differences and reunite in honor of their late friend, Sound Sultan.



https://instagram.com/stories/fazealone/2714853770817496330?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqTg8qRHxRY

