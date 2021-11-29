Federal Poly Offa Lecturer Slumps And Dies In Kwara (Photo)

Ayatu Momoh, a Mass Communication lecturer who works with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, is dead.

He slumped at a community meeting on Sunday, Nov. 28, in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He was saying the closing prayers to bring the community meeting to an end when he slumped.

Efforts to revive him proved abortive and he was later pronounced dead.

Momoh, an Igala man from Kogi State, was the secretary of the Igala community in Offa and its environs.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/11/federal-poly-offa-lecturer-slumps-and-dies-in-kwara-2.html

