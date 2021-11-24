Federal University Dutse Employs 55 Local Hunters To Secure Campus Against Bandits

he Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, has employed the services of 55 local hunters to protect lives and property in and around its campus.

The FUD Chief Information Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, announced this in a statement in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital on Tuesday, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Yahaya said the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo, had approved the hiring of the local hunters.

He stated that they were engaged from the state’s branch of the Nigerian Hunters Council.

According to Yahaya, the move will help to render adequate assistance to the university’s security unit in patrolling the campus, especially at night.

He quoted Sabo as saying the university needs the services of the hunters because of their vast knowledge of the communities.

He also described the hunters as well suited for the task because of their ruggedness.

The spokesperson added that the hunters were given a three-week training by the security division before deploying them to the field.

“When the Chief Security Officer of the University, retired Col. Abubakar Siddique brought the idea, the management bought into it because of the complex security problems facing the country.

“The hunters, FUD security and the Nigerian Police now conduct a daily joint patrol of the campus at night and at the same time complementing our security in other areas.

“The Vice-chancellor also said those who display exceptional skills and commitment among them would be rewarded,” the spokesperson said.

According to NAN, Sabo has called on the members of staff and students of the university to cooperate with its security division.

Yahaya further said as part of his efforts to ensure adequate security is provided for the lives and property of students, the VC has also banned ”nightcrawlers” from the university.

He added, ”While patrolling the campus at night, Sabo impounded tinted vehicles at girls’ hostels, whose owners’ suspicious activities with the female students were against the university’s rules and regulations.

“The VC, who noted that the female students are in the university to study and as their guardian, the management will not allow outsiders to compromise their moral values.”

He added that such female students whose actions were found wanting during the night patrol had been reported to their parents.

The spokesperson also quoted Sabo as warning that “in view of the general insecurity, especially kidnapping, the university will not tolerate tinted cars in the daytime and most importantly at night”.

“The VC advised those who claimed to be fiancés to the female students to visit them in their family homes and not in the university at night, more so in tinted cars.

“He warned that anybody caught henceforth would be prosecuted, as the university had since banned tinted cars from the campus,” he said.

The spokesperson said the VC also issued warnings to both academic and non-academic staff members against sexual harassment of students.

He was also quoted as cautioning the students from improper behaviour towards the staff members of the university.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/11/23/nigerian-university-employs-55-local-hunters-secure-campus-against-bandits-others

