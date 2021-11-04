Femi Osibona Arrested In 2020 For Resisting Sealing His Ikoyi Building (Throwback)

Femi Osibona Arrested For Resisting Sealing Off His Ikoyi Building Before It Collapsed (Throwback Video)

Femi Osibona, the developer of the collapsed Ikoyi 21-storey building was arrested for resisting sealing off his project by LAGOS State Government, July 2020, IgbereTV reports.

In a video obtained by IgbereTV, he was the one seen wearing “Senator” material. His security aides were carried away physically.

Femi Osibona was arrested by Lagos State Government officials at the site of the building which collapsed in Lagos a few days ago for resisting, with the help of mobile policemen, attempts to inspect the construction work by officials.

He was reportedly released the same day on “directives from above”.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1Lu3exyl7o

https://igberetvnews.com/1405178/femi-osibona-arrested-resisting-sealing-ikoyi-building-collapsedthrowback-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...