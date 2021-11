Femi Osibona, the developer of 360 Degrees Towers is seen here inspecting the multi-storey buildings in Lagos with his Italian architects and engineers a while back.

Osibona, was reportedly on a visit to the site of the building when it collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi today. He is presently trapped inside with colleagues, workers and security details. We hope he and the others survive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqjWzJ_qYBY

