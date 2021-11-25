FG Sets Up Task-Force To Deliver Audience Measurement Service

The Federal government on Thursday announced a 13-member Task Force to oversee and deliver the Audience Measurement Service on Nigeria Media Platforms.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced this in a statement issued in Abuja said the approval of the Task-Force followed the recommendation of the Task Force’s membership by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He directed the NBC and APCON to collaborate to set a framework for the operations and activities of the Task Force, in order to ensure that the Audience Measurement Service comes into effect in the first quarter of 2022.

APCON and the NBC had earlier announced the appointment of First Media and Entertainment Integrated (Nigeria} Limited (FMEIL) for the development and delivery of audience measurement service on Nigeria Media Platforms in order to deepen advertising spend, improve the advertising and broadcasting ecosystem and increase investment in advertising and broadcast media content.

The members of the Task Force are:

Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya – ChairmanMr. Femi Adelusi – President MIPANMr. Steve Babaeko – President AAANMrs. Bunmi Adeniba – President ADVANMrs. Jibe Ologeh – President EMCOANMr. Yinka Oduniyi – President ITPANMr. Guy Murray Bruce – President IBANKadaria Ahmed – MemberMrs. Pauline Ehusani – Director, NBCMrs. Ijedi Iyoha – Director, APCONAlhaji Garba Bello Kankarofi – MemberHajia Sa’a Ibrahim – MemberMr. Joe Mutah – Secretary.



