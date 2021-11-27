Final Year Accounting Students Write Exams At Night With Car Headlight (Video)

Some final year students have been spotted writing their last exams at night with the aid of a car’s head lamp.

A social media user and student of the unidentified institution shared a video showing the undergraduates of the Department of Accounting using rays of light from a car to finish up their papers

The Accounting students were sitting on benches placed outside the exam hall as some other undergraduates could be heard giving them words of encouragement while expressing shock.

It is however unclear why they were writing the papers at night but netizens expressed displeasure at the development.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2QeEWtWgKE

