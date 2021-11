Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a former chairman of Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina guilty to 61 years’ imprisonment but to run concurrently at eight years.

The Court had found him guilty of inducing staff of Fidelity Bank to open bank accounts for him without conducting due diligence and money laundering.

