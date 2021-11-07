Fire Guts University Of Maiduguri Hostel, Female Students Injured (Photos, Video)

Update from Siggy.ng

Something tragic happened today at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) as there was a fire outbreak at the students hostel leaving three female students badly burnt with several burn degrees.

The fire outbreak began at about 7:10am 6th November, 2021 in one of the hostel identified as Murtala female hostel.

In a viral video seen by our reporter, a female student was burnt and cried for help from her fellow students, while others are injured

The cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown at the time of making this report.

According to eyewitness, she said, “University fire services are worsening the situations in the institution, they don’t attend or respond fast to issues.

Another student speaking with our reporter said, “it will take only the Grace of God for the affected students to recovery, the case here is between life and death.”

Aisha said, “I couldn’t withstand what I really saw today, it was terrifying to me. I cried seeing my fellow students parked into fire service Van.

Similar events occurred on October 21, 2021 where female hostel were burnt and properties worth millions destroyed at University of Maiduguri.

