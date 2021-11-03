Fire Razes Shops At Owode Onirin In Lagos

A fire outbreak razed some shops at Owode Onirin bus stop, around the popular automobile market along Ikorodu road, mainland Lagos on Wednesday.

The fire which broke out at about 9:00 a m. had already spread to the shops and buildings within the area before the arrival of Lagos State fire Service, Vanguard newspaper reports.

Residents and some hoodlums within the area attacked officers of the Lagos State Fire Service and Rescue Team, deployed to the area to put out the fire.

The attackers accused the agency of not responding to calls put across the agency as at the time the fire broke out.

The Lagos State Fire Service spokesman, Sakiru Amodu, said efforts are being made by officials to quench the fire.

The cause of the fire outbreak has not been ascertained by the agency and no casualties have been recorded from the accident.

The spokesman for Lagos State Emergency Maintenance Agency, Nosa Okubor, did not respond to calls seeking comment from The Gazette.



