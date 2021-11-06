First Automobile Plant In South South Nigeria Close To Completion

MIMSHAC-MERKAVIM Automobile Plant in Ikot Ukap, Itu local government area, will be the largest vehicle plant in the country.

It is one of the signatures of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s vision to transform Akwa Ibom into an industrial hub.

The facility is at 90% completion, and it is the first car assembling plant in the South South region of Nigeria.

Very soon, over 3000 direct staff would be employed and 25 sent abroad for a 6 weeks training in automobile assembling.

The automobile plant has 6 production lines with a capacity to chun out 5 conventional vehicles, 18 cars/ SUVs, 13 mini buses, 9 midi buses, 5 luxurious buses. A total production of 108 cars/SUVs, 56 buses in two weeks. 30 Luxurious buses and conventional vehicles in 1 month.

‘The buses to be produced in the factory for commercial purposes, have over 25 years durability. The vehicles are built with Israeli standard technology, the best you can ever think of.

The engine is formidable and known over the world, while the body is alloy.

