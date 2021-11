Obi Cubana has finally been released after spending 3 days at EFCC cell.

He perfected his bail conditions this evening and was allowed to go home.

His International psssport is still with EFCC and he is expected to be reporting to EFCC office for now till further notice.

This picture was taken this evening at his palatial residence in Abuja. – Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

Shared by 123.com.ng

