Five Lessons Nigerian Creatives Should Learn From Rema’s IP Theft Saga

Mavin Star and “ Dumebi “Crooner , Divine Ikubor aka Rema tweeted on the 26th of November , 2021 via his official twitter account @heisrema. In the series of tweets , he accused Renowned Nigerian Dj, Dj Neptune of tampering with his intellectual property and releasing his art without his consent .

The art in question is the Andre vibez produced “ For You “ musical work , which DjNeptune included in his newly released “ Greatness 2.0” album.

Rema also stated that despite the fact that the song was produced by A Mavin Records Affiliate Producer, Andre Vibez, he wasn’t paid , neither did he sign any legal document not consented to the song release before same was included in Dj Neptune ‘s new album “ Greatness 2.0” . The producer of the Track in dispute is Mavins Producer,Andre Vibez. He also produced Feelings for Ladipoe featuring Buju and Too correct for Crayon featuring Rema .

FIVE MAJOR LESSONS THAT CREATIVES AND MUSIC BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS SHOULD LEARN FROM THE EVENT

1. As a Music Artiste with verses and vocal performances on a song , you have a share of the copyright on the composition and sound recording aspects of the song. As such , you or the label you have assigned or license these rights to, have a say in whatever is done with your contributions to the song and nothing should be done to same without your consent .

2. Like Rema Stated , Artistes must ensure they sign legal documents to protect the intellectual property inherent in their creative works . In the case of a song you featured in , split sheets must be signed .Sampling Clearance, image release and other related documents must also be signed as the circumstances may dictate .

3. Creatives must ensure they do proper background check on any work that is being assigned or licensed to them , to ensure that no copyright has been infringed upon before such work is release . This is where due diligence comes in , all neccesary documents should be cross checked and all parties involved must be duly communicated.

4. Creatives must ensure they speak out once they observed their Intellectual Property rights is infringed upon or likely to be infringed upon. However , it is important that consultation is done with their management or team so as to get hold of the proper facts before claiming their intellectual property rights have been infringed upon

5. Get an Intellectual Property/ Entertainment Lawyer on your side . You cant fight for Your Rights if you don’t even know these Rights . To avoid exploitation and After effect approach , Get a lawyer involved in all your contractual dealings and in all aspects of your creative career.

We do hope the dispute is resolved as soon as possible as we await the response from Dj Neptune ‘s Management likewise Andre Vibez , the music producer

Source : https://olaoluwaidowu.org/blog/2021/11/26/sankoloweko-rema-accuses-dj-neptune-of-intellectual-property-theft/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...