Five People Shot Dead As Imo Boils Again

No fewer than five people were killed in Anara in Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State when gunmen attacked the community.

The gunmen were said to have used the cover of the night to strike as the attack occurred on Tuesday.

A resident, Damian, told our correspondent that the whole community could not sleep as sounds of gunshot rend the air.

He said, “In fact throughout the night, we had our hearts in our mouth as sporadic gunshots not heard before took over our environment. As I am talking to you now, not even a chicken is outside.”

Police Public Relations Officer; CSP Mike Abattam, said he was having a meeting and asked our correspondent to call back.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-five-shot-dead-as-imo-boils-again

