Five Tallest Buildings In Nigeria As At 2021 (Pictures)

Nigeria, aside from being the most populous black nation in the world is also home to some jaw-dropping edifice and structures.

Having been swept by the wind of development in the past five decades after independence, Mr. Odewale Adesoye will be walking you through some of these structures.

Listed below are the top 5 tallest buildings in Nigeria and their respective locations across the country as sourced for by Mr. Odewale Adesoye.

1. NECOM House

NECOM House is the tallest building in Nigeria. The 525 ft (160 m) building is located in Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The building was formerly named NITEL Tower and before that, the NET Building.

It is worth noting that the NECOM House is the tallest building in Lagos.

The 32-floor building was completed in 1979. Designed and constructed by Nickson Borys & Partners.

The NECOM House remains the Tallest building in Nigeria and in West Africa from 1979 till date.

Source: https://www.emporis.com/statistics/tallest-buildings/country/100120/nigeria

