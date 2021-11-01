Fraud:Court Fines Nadabo Energy,Ali Peters counsel

Alleged N761.6m Subsidy Fraud: Court Fines, Reprimands Defence Over Absence, Waste of Judicial Time

The ongoing trial of Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, over a 21-count charge bordering on forgery and subsidy fraud to the tune of N761,628,993.84 before Justice S.S. Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos could not continue today, Monday, November 1, 2021, as the defendant was absent in court.

Justice Ogunsanya had, at the last proceedings on September 22, 2021, adjourned till November 1 and 2, 2021 for the defence to cross-examine the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, after the conclusion of his examination-in-chief.

