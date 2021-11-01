French Media Claim PSG Could Rescind Sergio Ramos’ Contract

Four months after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, Sergio Ramos has yet to make his official debut for the Ligue 1 club. The situation is so bad that they’re not ruling out parting ways with the former Real Madrid captain.

Ramos has been sidelined through an injury, one which hasn’t let him feature in an official game since May 5, in Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea.

According to Le Parisien, PSG do not believe that releasing the player is a dystopian scenario any more.

To terminate Ramos’ contract, however, PSG will have to reach an agreement with the Spanish centre-back, whose current deal with the French side runs until 2023.

What have PSG said about Ramos?

In terms of what PSG have officially said about the player, the message has always been one of optimism. They have always said they hope he can return soon.

“We know Ramos has had an injury,” Leonardo said after PSG’s 2-1 win over Lille on Friday.

“The Spanish press are playing games, we all knew he had a problem. We know what’s happening here.”

Ramos is mocked in the French media

While the club have said they’re being patient, the fans and the media are getting fed up. As well as this report from Le Parisien, there was even a mini mockumentary from L’Equipe about Ramos’ situation and how he has been like a ghost at the training facility.



