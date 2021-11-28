Fuel Subsidy Removal: NNPC Contracts Innoson Motors To Manufacture City Buses

NNPC Contracts Innoson Motors To Manufacture Condensed Natural Gas City Buses

NNPC to deploy hundreds of city transit buses nationwide; NNPC has asked Innoson Motors to make hundred of buses as the fuel subsidy removal is likely to hike up transport costs.

The buses made by the indigenuos car manufacturer can use both gas and diesel alternatively.

Innoson said: “I am doing city buses for NNPC. The one that will use gas. 100 units. I am producing it from start to finish. It will be purely gas. But I made it in such a way that in case there is scarcity of gas, it will use diesel. So, it can change as an alternative.”

He added:

“I can produce electric cars and make gas its alternative. I wanted to start producing electric cars, but Nigeria is not yet ready. Immediately Nigeria is ready, I will produce it. I have made the study and trained people on it. It’s a good development and we are ready for it.”

https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1445285-nnpc-deploy-3000-buses-nigeria-cushion-effects-subsidy/?fbclid=IwAR3dTY8DuKg2i8vKw40ef9wDaF2iN6KGULwyraDMmghdELlIJg2f8bncqkc

