Fuel Subsidy Removal Will Worsen Condition Of Nigerians – Northern Elders Forum

Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has given its decision on the proposed plan by the federal government to remove fuel subsidy and as well increase the pump price of petroleum by 2022.

The minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, had announced a few days ago that the government would remove fuel subsidy which will affect cost of fuel and replace it with a monthly N5,000 transport grant to about 40 million poor Nigerians, with 2022 being the deadline.

The proposed plan to remove fuel subsidy in 2022 has been a cause of concern and has been widely condemned by well meaning Nigerians and organisations.

The Northern Elders in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed warned the Buhari government administration to exercise patience in taking economic and security related decisions.

They warned that an increase in fuel will worsen the desperate condition of most Nigerians.

Part of the statement reads: “The Forum invites attention to the hardship under which the vast majority of the population lives.Increasing poverty levels and widespread insecurity demand that leaders should exercise extreme caution in taking economic and security-related decisions.Increase in the price of fuel in particular will compound the already desperate condition of living of most Nigerians.

“It is important that decisions on this matter include considerations of the interests of the national economy, welfare of the citizen and reactions of a hard-pressed citizenry.”



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/29/fuel-subsidy-removal-will-worsen-condition-of-nigerians-northern-elders/

