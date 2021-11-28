Fuji Star, KS1 Malaika Surprises His Mum With A House (Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Sulaiman Alao Adekunle Malaika, the Fuji star who is popularly known as Ks1 Malaika, has gifted his mum, Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo, a house.

The singer shared a video showing the moment he surprised his mum with the beautiful house he built for her.

He wrote:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KA0AgRHQpw

I took her round the building and showed her the flats we have there. I now handed over all the keys to her saying, IYE (mum) this is the house I built for you…
She was shocked because she never had any idea I was doing this.
ALHAMDULILAH..
Congratulations Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo..
I love you IYE and I will continue to In shaa Allah.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW0oo3isg_V/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: