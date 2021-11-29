Fulani Herdsmen Attack Miango In Plateau, Kill 10, Burn Houses & Injure Others (Pics)

MIANGO COMMUNITY GRIEVES AGAIN

In the early hours of Friday, 26th November, 2021, Te’egbe community in Miango District, Bassa Local Goverment Area came under attack by Fulani herdsmen.

According to information available to trezzyhelm, the attack which lasted 2 hours, claimed 10 lives, left several others injured and caused the displacement of about 690 people.

114 households were affected in the attack, with 278 houses razed, including 57 food barns.

The names of the deceased are given as:

1. Gara Ku 80yrs

2. Wiye Gara 67yrs

3. Tala Gara 68yrs

4. Rikwe BalaYoh 65yrs

5. Tabitha Danlami 8yrs

6. Sibi Danlami 4yrs

7. Friday Musa 35yrs

8. Daniel Mandi 45yrs

9. Mweri Chogo 86yrs

10. Ayo Balai 6yrs

The attack was carried out by the Fulani herdsmen who intruded from the boundaries of Kaduna-Plateau.

This is one attack too many. Miango community has come under repeated attacks that have largely gone unaddressed.

Our prayers are with the bereaved. May the souls of the departed find repose with the Lord.

