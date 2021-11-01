Fulanis Are Outnumbering Kwara Indigenes – Governor Abdulrazaq

Fulanis have spread into multiple villages in Kwara, with their population gradually outnumbering indigenes, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has cried out.

Mr AbdulRazaq, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard, attributed the influx of Fulanis to the ban on open grazing imposed by Southern governors.

The governor claimed that the open grazing ban had further heightened Kwara’s security challenges.

“Security challenges are huge, especially with insecurity in the North-West and the declaration by Southern Governors to ban open grazing,” said the Kwara governor. “Once they pronounced it and set a date, we saw a migration of herdsmen coming in, to the extent that if you go to Kwara South, Kwara North now, in some villages, the Fulani have moved in. They are more in population than the indigenes.”

Mr AbdulRazaq argued that legislation enforcing the ban could not be adopted, explaining that open grazing is a constitutional right enshrined in the constitution.

His comments came as Southern governors like Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, among others, continue to sign the anti-open grazing law in their respective states.

The 17 southern governors had met on three different occasions this year in Lagos, Asaba and Enugu, agreeing to enact the anti-open grazing laws to tackle worsening insecurity.

However, justice minister Abubakar Malami said the southern governors’’ open grazing ban is illegal.

According to the attorney general of the federation, the controversies surrounding open grazing are a constitutional matter that amending the constitution will address.

He advised the 17 southern governors to approach the National Assembly for the needed backing to effect the ban on open grazing.



https://gazettengr.com/fulanis-are-outnumbering-kwara-indigenes-gov-abdulrazaq-cries-out/?utm_source=operamini&utm_medium=feednews&utm_campaign=operamini_feednews

