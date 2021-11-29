FUTA Student Condemned To Wheelchair By Accident, Finishes BSc 14 Years After (Pix)

A young woman Omoerijesu Temilade has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) nine years after she was involved in an accident while in her final year.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair since the accident, Mrs Omoerijesu returned to the school and reactivated her studentship in 2019. She graduated on November 26, 2021, 14 years after enrolling for the programme, Igbere TV reports.

The school in a Facebook post on Sunday said the circumstances of the break of Omoerijesu’s studentship were considered.

Read her story from her perspective:

“Thank you Jesus for completing this testament, first degree bagged after 14 years and is not complete without mentioning my Alma Mata and a reputable institution called Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

“I celebrate you today and always as I celebrate God in my life and all my Heroes. I had the opportunity to complete my first degree after 9 years due to a massive break following the road traffic accident I had during my final year 2012, and FUTA came to term with my vision of completing what I started with my reputable institution on requesting for my studentship reactivation though after some moves prior 2019, even though there are changes physically but my institution with great minds of great Academia agreed at a meeting point with my prestigious department and my dreams of completing my first degree was actualized as no stone was left unturned.”

“Classes attended, Assignments done, Tests and Exams taken, seminars presented, project done and defended with God Almighty showing Mercy.

Though Covid 19 lockdown set in after gathering momentum for the studies again and the phase passed away and 2021 came the time of the reality of the vision that was almost shattered but Mercy said “NO”

“Together we can make a difference and make a world a better place to be. Never permit your challenges to hinder you from achieving your good Goals. Though the journey was a bit rough but I always focus on that light at the end of the tunnel. Movements here and there atimes could be strenous but the joy of seing my dreams a reality conquered those.

“I appreciate my Beloved Parents, Wonderful Siblings, Families and Friends that I shared this vision with and they gave their supports

Happy 40th Anniversary Great FUTA and Happy Convocation to me.

“I appreciate every expression of love shown by Class 12 and Class 20 and every Student and Staff that gave their hands and legs of assistance running errands for me and hands to lift.

I appreciate you all. I’m really grateful.

“Thank you for all of those welcoming smile and I can’t forget the memorable reception I got from my department on resuming back to School and FUTA community as a whole. You are all my Heroes.

It’s a reality today and I’m glad you are here to see and celebrate with me. Forward ever, Backward never.

“I appreciate this wonderful Community for your Hospitality and Showers of love and I appreciate every staff of my Department ” Biology Department for your love and I cannot but appreciate FUTA ASUU for every of your contribution towards me.

For everyone that took steps to stop by and gave their prayers and words of encouragement, I say a Big Thank you.

“To all praying and interceding for me, God bless you exceedingly and to all contributing financially, God shall replenish you. For all of the moral supports I got, you are blessed. Thank you My Husband, you are lifted up forever.”



