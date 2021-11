I came upon this snake that was killed on my way somewhere today. This is my first time of seeing this type of snake, short and scary looking in real life, Gaboon viper. I learnt this one is not even fully grown.

Modified: see the scary looking head. I learnt one bite from this snake is almost always fatal in this part of the world where anti-venom are in short supply and can kill a full grown human within 30 minutes.

