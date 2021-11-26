Gender Based Violence: Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum Plan 16-Day Programme

Below is a statement by the Nigeria Governors- Wives Forum on 16 days of activism on Gender Based Violence

NIGERIA GOVERNORS WIVES FORUM COMMEMORATES GLOBAL 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST GENDER BASED VIOLENCE, NOVEMBER 25 DECEMBER 10 2021

The Nigeria Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) will be commemorating this years global 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence with a range of activities as a collective and in the various States of the Federation. The theme for 2021 is Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now.

In June 2020 the NGWF helped influence the declaration of a State of Emergency on Gender Based Violence by the Nigeria Governors Forum. The theme for the 2021 16 Days of activism carries a sense of urgency and that is the spirit in which the State of Emergency was declared in 2020. We still need urgent action. We need to ensure adequate funding of all interventions, respond effectively to the needs of survivors, intensify strategies for prevention of GBV and collect relevant data for analysis and planning. We all need to leverage whatever platforms and competencies we have to make this happen. Whilst we acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of all those who have been working tirelessly on these issues, we are painfully aware that there is so much more to be done.

On November 25th 2021, to flag off the 16 Days campaign, NGWF is using its GBV Survivor Fund to support many Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) Survivors in States across the Federation. It is our own small way of calling attention to the need for more survivor-centered approaches to GBV interventions.

As the 16 Days of Activism for 2021 begins, the NGWF joins millions of women around the country to demand for an end to all forms of violations against women and girls. This is a summary of some of the activities being coordinated by State First Ladies around the country. Most First Ladies are organising multiple events during the 16 Days, ranging from marches to community advocacy, media campaigns and policy dialogues. The activities listed for each State here are just one of many that will take place during this period. With each activity, no matter how modest, it is hoped that we will all take giant strides together to END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN NOW!

NGWF SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES FOR 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST GBV

November 25th: NGWF GBV marches in several States to open the 16 Days campaign

November 25th: Adamawa State, Street Walk on GBV awareness and advocacy for the passage of the Child Protection Bill.

November 25th: Akwa Ibom State, Symposium on War against Rape.

November 25th: Edo State, Statewide advocacy and sensitisation activities throughout the sixteen days and the inauguration of school GBV Clubs in all Senatorial districts

November 26th: Kebbi State, launch of Orange Page on social media for GBV sensitisation

November 29th- 9th December: Gombe State, Skills acquisition training for women in all Local Government Areas (LGAs)

November 29th: Cross River State, Engaging community leaders to ban Money Marriage in Obanliku LGA of Cross River State.

November 29th: Niger State, GBV sensitisation walk

November 29th: Lagos State, Grassroots sensitisation on SGBV and adverts on major bridges

November 29th: Sokoto State, Empowerment of 100 adolescent GBV survivors across 23 LGAs

November 29th-December 1st: Osun State, Public presentation of the recently signed VAPP Law and stakeholder meetings

November 29th-December 7th, Ogun State, SGBV Town Hall meetings, media sensitisation and Stakeholders Meeting with Ogun State VAPP Committee.

November 30th: Oyo State, Sensitisation program on GBV with selected groups in the 33 LGAs of the State.

December 1st-2nd: Ondo State, Forum of Spouses of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) Annual Conference

December 2nd: ‘Sustaining Action on the State of Emergency against GBV: Nigeria Governors Wives Forum Conference, Abuja

December 3rd: Ford Foundation/National Academy of Science review of pilot project on Strengthening GBV Responses in Abia, Edo, Ekiti and Niger States in Abuja.

December 4th: Benue State, Town Hall meetings across the 23 LGAs

December 6th: Ekiti State, annual GBV Summit with the theme Consolidating gains made in the fight against GBV in Ekiti State.

December 6th-8th: Ebonyi State, Training of FGM and GBV Champions across the State

December 7th: Kwara State, Kwara Womens Conference

December 7th: Imo State, IMO SGBV Conference

December 7th-9th: Bayelsa State, SGBV Town Hall Meetings in 3 Local Government Areas

December 6th- 8th: Abia State, Community Tour of selected LGAs and interactive session with SGBV clubs

December 6th-8th: Ogun State,

December 8th: Delta State, Conference on Combatting GBV in Delta State

December 9th: Enugu State, Empowerment of women and GBV survivors drawn from across the State

December 9th, Borno State, Empowerment of 225 GBV Survivors and vulnerable women

December 10th: NGWF GBV marches in several States to close the 16 Days campaign

HE ERELU BISI FAYEMI

FIRST LADY EKITI STATE AND CHAIR, NIGERIA GOVERNORS’ WIVES FORUM

