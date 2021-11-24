Gerrard Building: North-West Govs Visit Scene, Sympathise With Victims’ Families

North-West Governors Forum on Wednesday visited the scene where a 21-storey building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, as they condoled with the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, made this known in a statement titled, ‘North-west Governors Visit Ikoyi Collapsed Building Site.’

The Forum, which was represented by its chairman and Kastina State Governor, Aminu Masari and his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Sanwo-Olu for setting up a Tribunal of Inquiry into the collapsed building.

The Governors who accompanied Sanwo-Olu to the site also sympathises with the families of the victims involved in the building collapse which took place on November 1, 2021.

During the visit, Masari said, “We are here representing governors of the North West to physically come to condole with his Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, families of the deceased and the entire Lagos community on the unfortunate incident that has happened.

“We pray to God that this kind of thing will not happen again. On behalf of the people of the North West, accept our sincere condolences and sympathy.

“We cannot escape high rise buildings in Lagos but we must ensure that it does not cost lives and properties of people.



https://punchng.com/ikoyi-building-north-west-govs-visit-scene-sympathise-with-victims-families/

