Ghanaian Footballer Sacked By South African Club for ‘Bad Luck’

Ghanaian striker, Mohammed Anas has been sacked by South African Premier Soccer League side, TS Galaxy over the most bizarre of reasons – bad luck.

Anas, 26 was released by the club after complaints of bringing bad luck to the team by his teammates and managers.

The Ghanaian international had played in various PSL sides and coincidentally, they got relegated in what his colleagues now tag a bad luck following him around.

Anas scored 10 goals in 34 league games for Free State Stars but the club got relegated. Lightning also struck again at Polokwane City and Black Leopards before joining TS Galaxy. He had made three appearances this season.

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas (26) has been released by @TSGALAXYFC

�� following complaints about the ‘bad luck’ he has brought to club.

According to @TheCitizen_News Galaxy players have raised their concern about Anas having bad luck and transferring it to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/rvbVd5onHD

— N U H U

™ (@NuhuAdams_) November 8, 2021

He previously played at PSL side Maritzburg United and at Eswatini football club, Mbabane Swallows.

His ‘bad luck’ has seen funny reactions from fans and followers of the league who were surprised by the club’s move.

TS Galaxy won their last league match 3-0 against Martitzburg United who sit five places above them. It was their first league win in 10 games, and they’ve drawn twice and lost seven of their previous games.

https://newscentral.africa/2021/11/08/ghanaian-footballer-sacked-by-south-african-club-for-bad-luck/amp/

