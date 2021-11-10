Ghanaian Headmaster Caught Sleeping With Female Student In His Office (Video)

A video evidence of a Ghanaian JHS Headmaster who was allegedly caught ‘sleeping’ with a female student in his office, has gone viral after being shared online.

The headmaster was allegedly nabbed in the act by a resident of the area who invited the police and community members to the scene. Before the police arrived, the headmaster and the female student were locked up in his office.

The mob were heard calling for his immediate prosecution as the police whisked him away. “Evidence. evidence, evidence,” they chanted.

Here’s the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-pO-M6rmfI

https://siggy.ng/headmaster-caught-sleeping-with-female-student-in-his-office-video/

