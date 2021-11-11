Update from SIGGY.ng

Social media users have been sent into a sad state after a video showing a ghanaian student doing a backflip during a dance stage performance and falling to his death surfaced online.

The video posted on instagram by @Siggy.ng showsthe exact moment the young man attempted the dangerous backflip.

Unfortunate for him, he failed while in the air and fell to his death.

This is the second time this year that a person in Ghana has attempted the backflip and died in the process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBNlbAJuaz8

https://siggy.ng/ghanaian-student-dies-on-stage-during-dance-performance-video/

