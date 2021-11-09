Goals & Assists: Ronaldo 9-3 Messi: Who Has Better Performance This Season?

For the first time in their respective careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both switched clubs in the same summer in 2021

Ronaldo, after informing Juventus of his desire to leave just a few days before the end of the transfer deadline, completed an emotional return to Manchester United.

The Red Devils beat Manchester City to the signing of the Portuguese superstar as they acted quickly to bring him to Old Trafford after learning of his availability.

It was the opposite situation for Messi, really, as the Argentine did not want to leave Barcelona.

Even though the Real Madrid-Barcelona aspect of the rivalry is gone and has been for a few years, the pair are still compared and contracted every season.

Here is how their records compare in 2021/22 so far.

Ronaldo v Messi: Who has scored more goals in 2021-22?

Ronaldo is clearly in the lead over Messi so far this season. The Man Utd man has found the back of the net nine times in all competitions, compared to Messi’s three.

In league football, Ronaldo has scored four times while Messi, incredibly, has still yet to net in Ligue 1. Admittedly, though, the Argentine has been hampered by injury problems.

In the Champions League, Messi has scored three times in 2021/22, while Ronaldo has taken a lead with five.

Ronaldo couldn’t have wished for a better return to Manchester United as he scored two goals on his second debut for the club, having featured at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.

He was put straight into the starting line-up against Newcastle after the international break, and scored his first via a predatory finish from close range, while his second was slammed into the net through the arms of the keeper.

A few days later, he would make his second European debut against Young Boys, and although Man Utd eventually lost 2-1, it was Ronaldo who opened the scoring by squeezing a finish home at the front post following a gorgeous assist from Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo continued his stunning start to life back at Old Trafford by scoring for the third game in a row at West Ham. He scored at the second attempt from close range to level the scores at 1-1 in the first half.

Further goals arrived against Villarreal and Atalanta in the Champions League, the latter a memorable winning header as Man Utd came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Old Trafford. He also scored a brilliant strike in the 3-0 victory at Tottenham on October 30.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Portugal international then won his side a point in Italy by scoring a brace to claim a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League.

As for Messi, he has played fewer minutes than Ronaldo so far. He made his PSG debut as a substitute versus Stade de Reims. In his cameo appearance, he displayed some neat touches and passes without exerting himself too much.

His first PSG start came on Champions League matchday one as the French giants travelled to take on Club Brugge.

Messi scored his first goal for PSG on September 28 with a brilliant curling effort in the 2-0 Champions League victory over Man City, the team coached by his former manager Pep Guardiola.

He added another two goals in the 3-2 Champions League win against Leipzig on October 10.

Ronaldo v Messi: Who has more assists in 2021-22?

Both Ronaldo and Messi made a slow start to the 2021-22 season when it comes to creating goals for their teammates.

Indeed, so far Ronaldo has one assist while Messi has none.

Cristiano didn’t get his first assist of the season until October 30 when he set up Edinson Cavani in the 3-0 win at Tottenham

Edited : Obembet

