I was at the residence of the Leader of our great party, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, on a condolence visit over the recent building collapse in Lagos, where several Nigerians lost their lives. I prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the unfortunate incidence. I also used the visit to welcome our leader back from his successful medical trip abroad and prayed to God to grant him good health in abundance.

https://www.facebook.com/100044156123376/posts/461635431984990/

