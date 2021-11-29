Good Dreams CEO, Amafibe Thrills Wife, Rosita With Surprise Birthday Dinner (Photos)

Good Dreams CEO, Amafibe Thrills Wife, Rosita With Surprise Birthday Dinner As All White Pool Party Holds Dec 5

One of the leading showbiz entrepreneurs in Abuja and the CEO Good Dreams Multi Media Concept, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe on 23rd November held a surprise birthday dinner for his wife, Mimi Rosita Amafibe, the CEO Good Dreams Salon Gwarimpa Abuja.

This is coming few days ahead of the long anticipated 2021 Abuja All White Pool Party, an annual event hosted by Good Dreams Multi Media Concept to mark the end of a successful year.

The surprise birthday dinner party which took place at Cross Over Restaurant had several friends of both couples in attendance.

The celebrant, Mimi Rosita Amafibe was visibly shocked when she came in to behold several notable personalities and showbiz entrepreneurs who had come to share in her moment of joy.

Amb. Amafibe, the Chairman Peace Ambassadors Agency is one of the backbones of events and entertainment industry in Abuja.

He started off on a right and strong footing with the unveiling of his Miss Ambassador for Peace Pageant.

It has over the years harvested several embodiments of beauty and brain from across the country that have left enviable footprints in their various endeavours.

His All White Pool Party which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 5, is one of the biggest gathering of influential personalities and big time bosses.

Venue has been carefully selected to be at Commodore Suite, 25 Kumasi Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja while time is 4pm.

Participants will be thrilled with over 40 super models assembled from across the country and beyond.

Music and jaw-dropping comedy will be in sufficient abundance as A-line artistes and DJs have been lined up to feed the fun fantasy of participants.

