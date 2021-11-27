Goodluck Jonathan Reconnects With Former UNIPORT School Mates 40 Years Later (Pics)

It was a delight to reconnect with my former school mates from the University of Port Harcourt, forty years after graduation at the ongoing Unique Uniport Class of 1981 Reunion in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State .

Today was an eventful day as we visited notable sites in Bayelsa like the first oil well in Oloilbiri, Ogbia LGA Bayelsa State the Oil and Gas Park , a visit to our former lecturer Prof. E. J Alagoa,the pioneer Dean of Humanities at the University of Port Harcourt before proceeding to the Palace of King A.J Turner at Opume in Ogbia Kingdom for lunch and cultural fiesta.

– GEJ

https://www.facebook.com/100044268826121/posts/445098646975759/?d=n

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...