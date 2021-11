Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Buchi Atuonwu took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 27th wedding anniversary with his wife on 26th November 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a photo of both of them together, with the caption;

“Happy wedding anniversary to us!

In God’s opinion, man’s best friend is a woman.

That’s why when Adam needed company, God gave him Eve, not Steve.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWvZ9hVIo8O/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

