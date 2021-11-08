Governor Dapo Abiodun Pays Condolence Visit To Femi Osibona’s Father (Photos)

Yesternight, The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun paid a condolence visit to Chief Emmanuel Osibona, who is the father of late Olufemi Adegoke Osibona, the owner of 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, 1st November 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Late Olufemi Osinbona passed away having been trapped in the collapsed building.

His Excellency commiserate with the Baba Ijo of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne, over the unfortunate incident and pray God grant him and the entire family the fortitude to bear this sad and irreparable loss.



