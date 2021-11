Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu has set up a high powered commission of inquiry to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the Gerrard Road building collapse.

The panel set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu consists of the following persons:

1. Tpl Toyin Ayinde – Chairman

2. Dr Akintilo IdrIs Adeleke

3. Arc Yinka Ogundairo

4. Bldr Godfrey O Godfrey

5. Mrs Bunmi Ibrahim

6. Ekundayo Onajobi Esq – Secretary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=as8gvcKsVvA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...