Governor Sanwo-Olu Visits Survivors Of Ikoyi Building Collapse (Photos)

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited survivors of the Ikoyi building collapse at the Lagos General hospital today, IgbereTV reports.

He shared the photos of his visit via his Facebook page and wrote;

“Ealier this morning, I visited the survivors of the Ikoyi collapsed building at General Hospital where they are all receiving medical attention.

While the situation that led to their current hospitalisation is very unfortunate, we are going to ensure they get good medical care until they recover fully.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=472260537599548&id=100044468168228

