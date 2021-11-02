Groom Kidnapped On His Wedding Day In Delta, Rescued By Police Officers (Pictures)

It ended in praise as gallant police officers rescue a groom kidnapped on his wedding day in Delta.

Focus Naija can report that President General of the UPU Youth Wing, Comrade Umukoro Efemena and his vice, Frank Mughele were attending the marriage ceremony of Oreva Godswills when the incident occurred on Sunday, 31st October, 2021.

According to him, men of “operation delta hawk” in a well coordinated operation, forced the kidnappers to abandon the victim and his car around Marieno Veterinary Clinic area in Ekpan then fled.

He said the bride was already shedding tears and giving up on the marriage plans when the rescued groom was reunited to her.

It was an emotional moment to behold, he said.

Watch the videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVvdUiBsSsH/?utm_medium=copy_link

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2021/11/01/gallant-police-officers-rescue-groom-that-was-kidnapped-on-his-wedding-day-in-delta-video/

