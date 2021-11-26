Breaking: Gunmen abduct principal, vice, three teachers in Ondo

Police comb forest

Suspected kidnappers have again abducted a Principal, Joshua Adeyemi, his Vice, lfedayo Yesufu and three other teachers along Auga-Ise road in Akoko North East council area of Ondo state.

Adeyemi is the Principal of Auga Community Grammar School while lfedayo is the Vice.

The three abducted teachers also of same school include, Oloyede Bukola, Adagunodo Funmilayo and Blessing Okeke.

Eyewitness account said that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon while they were travelling in a Blue Toyota Corolla car belonging to the school Principal along the Auga-Ise road in Akoko North East council area of the state.

The source said that the unsuspecting victims were ambushed and whisked away into the thick forest by the abductors.

One of the victims, Blessing Okeke, was released after the captors discovered that she was pregnant.

Narrating the incident, Blessing said they were waylaid while traveling in the Principal vehicle from the school back home.

Blessing added that they trekked for hours inside thick forest before she was released after their abductors discovered she was pregnant.

The Divisional Police Officer for Ikare division, Oladutoye Akinwan, said detectives have been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to secure the release of the victims.

Akinwa added that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling before their abduction had been recovered from the spot which it was abandoned by the kidnappers.

Residents of Akoko have called on the state government to beef up security in the Northern senatorial districts due to the increase in crime rate after the removal of military checkpoints across the state.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/breaking-gunmen-abduct-principal-vice-three-teachers-in-ondo/

