Gunmen Invade Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Kill One, Kidnap Others

Some unidentified gunmen on Wednesday evening invaded the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

A source told SaharaReporters that the incident occurred at 11 pm and that one student was killed, three others injured and two persons kidnapped.

He explained that the attack happened at the off-campus section of the institution where students were celebrating at an after-party following the school’s matriculation organised by the Director of Socials, Students’ Union Government.

He, however, said security operatives comprising the police, local vigilantes and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were already assessing the situation.

He said, “Unknown gunmen have attacked Futminna Off-Campus area (Gidan Kwano).

“One student was attacked with a cutlass, he died this morning and three other people have been shot and they kidnapped two of the store people.

“The invaders came in around 11 pm so yesterday we had our matriculation, there was a party going on at night to welcome the new students. The gunmen came and started shooting. They came from the bushes around and they also escaped through the bush.

“The gunmen kidnapped the son and daughter of a shop owner, a very big trading store in front of the school. The student that was killed was a barber and I learnt that he went to pee, so the gunmen saw him and attacked him with a machete but he didn’t die immediately. He was rushed to the hospital but died this morning.

“The police came, DSS and the local vigilantes, they are assessing the place. This has created fear in the minds of students. They had to stop the party because of that attack.

“As of yesterday evening, around 5 pm another student was attacked by cutlass but I haven’t heard much of that and that was before this incident at 11 pm.”



http://saharareporters.com/2021/11/11/unknown-gunmen-invade-nigerian-university-kill-one-kidnap-two

