Gunmen Kidnap Pupils From School Bus In Edo, March Them Into The Bush

Gunmen Kidnap Pupils From School Bus In Edo, March Them Inside Bush

The schoolchildren were reportedly abducted along the Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo local government area.

Gunmen, on Tuesday, intercepted a school bus belonging to Glory Land Group of Schools in Edo State and abducted two pupils.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the vehicle conveying the victims in the company of other pupils was intercepted at gunpoint, and the abductors dragged the two pupils from the vehicle into a bush.

They were said to be returning to Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo, after school when they were taken by their abductors.

The spokesman for the police command in the state, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the abduction and said policemen, soldiers and vigilantes were combing bushes to rescue the pupils.

He was quoted as saying, “Two students were kidnapped, but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, soldiers and vigilantes, are already combing bushes to rescue the students.”

The attack comes a few hours after gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the University of Abuja abducting six people.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 1 am on Tuesday and operated for about an hour.

