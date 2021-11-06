No fewer than three persons have been shot dead at Neokeisima junction Umulogho in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, ABN TV reports.

Our correspondent gathered that gunmen invaded the community on Friday and started shooting sporadically at passersby at Neokeisima junction, killing the three victims on the spot.

The shooting, which took place around 7.50pm, caused pandemonium as residents and passersby scampered for safety.

An eyewitness said the assailants immediately zoomed towards the Umuahia axis of the road in Abia State in the car after committing the atrocious act while the victims were soaked with blood.

Contacted, Imo Police spokesman CSP Michael Abattam said the Command was yet to get a report of the incident.

“I will investigate the incident and get back to you,’ he said.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the PPRO was yet to get back to us.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/11/gunmen-open-fire-in-imo-community-kill-three-video/

