Gunmen on Tuesday night opened fire at Anara Market in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, killing four persons.

While three persons died on the spot, another person who was rushed to a hospital later gave up the ghost.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent on Wednesday morning that the hoodlums operated in a white Sienna vehicle.

On arrival, the suspects opened fire at a spot where a woman sold cooked food, our correspondent was told by a distraught eyewitness.

One of the eyewitnesses who is an indigene of the community said “they didn’t even come down. They just opened fire in the direction and kept shooting as they drove by. This is very unimaginable.

“Nobody knows the reason for the killing. It has never happened here before. One of the victims is a motorcyclist who came to eat. This is unfortunate. You can see that this whole place is deserted. Many people ran away.”

Another eyewitness told our correspondent that the corpses of three of the persons who died were immediately evacuated on Wednesday morning.

Our correspondent also saw a team of cracked policemen at the crime scene.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the state, Micheal Abattam, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, had ordered an investigation into the killings.



https://punchng.com/gunmen-open-fire-on-imo-market-kill-four/?utm_source=telegram&utm_medium=social

