Guns, Charms, Ammunition Recovered From Suspected Kidnapper Arrested In Kogi (Pix)

The Kogi State police command has arrested a suspected armed robber and kidnapper with ammunition in Isanlu, Kogi state.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ovye Aya, in a press statement issued and made available to Tribune Online on Friday said operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi Command attached to Isanlu Area Command while on stop and search operations led by ASP Ahmed Salihu along Irunda-Isanlu road have arrested one Umaru Muhammed 25 years of Lade a suspected member of a gang responsible for series of violent crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping around Isanlu and it’s environs.

According to him, the arrest was made possible following a report received from a patriotic citizen that some suspected criminal elements were sighted around Isanlu axis.

“The Police operatives promptly swung into action, trailed the suspects to Koro Village a boundary between Kogi and Kwara States where Umaru Muhammed was arrested, while other members of the gang escaped

“Some of the exhibits recovered from the suspect are, One Locally made gun using AK-47 rifle live ammunition, Two AK-47 live ammunition, One single Pump Action barrel gun, One matchet, dangerous local charms among others. The suspect confessed to the crime,” the statement added

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, (CP) Idrisu Dauda Dabban has reassured Kogites that the command is committed to ensuring adequate security of life and property in synergy with other security agencies in the State.

He enjoined members of the public to sharpen their power of observation and report any suspicious movement or activities around their neighbourhood to the Police or any other security agencies in the state.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/kogi-police-arrest-a-suspected-armed-robber-kidnapper/

