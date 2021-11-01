‘Hacker Is Trying To Hack My Facebook Account As He Demands 40k’ (Screenshots)

Good morning lovely members of Nairaland Forum!

Happy new month to you all!

Guess you guys are doing well. As for me, I’m not doing well as I woke up with messages from hacker this morning.

The hacker who gave his name as Royal has gained full access to my Facebook account. He’s threatening me to pay the sum of 40k before he can release my Facebook Account back to me.

See his message below:

Hope is yours ? The account is in serious discussion now weather to edit or to sell it out or to meet the right owner…

As you are the right owner now all I need to tell you from now till next 48 hours I will clear all the data in that account…….but guess why I decide to tell you first �

The only thing you can do to have this account back is your *#40,000* only otherwise I wipe the data and sell out more than that

I just want to Respect the account first because of ministry Page in it.

*AND* if you get me anger with insultive reply I will tap block period

( 2011 Facebook account )

I have tried to login to my Facebook account but no access. He has changed the phone numbers and email attached to the account.

My question is this: What’s the assurance of him not selling or hacking the account again even if I pay him?

Currently, I haven’t replied his messages.

Please help me out gurus in the house.

Below is the screenshot of the message he sent to me via WhatsApp platform:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...