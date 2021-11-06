Halloween: Baby Stuck With Spooky Eyebrows (Pictures)

HALLOWEEN NIGHTMARE: Mother is left mortified after jet black eyebrows she drew on her baby son for Addams Family fancy dress won’t come off a WEEK later

A mum was left mortified after scrawling jet-black eyebrows on her baby’s face for a fancy dress party – only for him to be still sporting one a week later as it refuses to scrub off.

Chloe Sullivan, 30, from Snodland, Kent, proudly rocked up to her brother’s Halloween party last Friday with her entire household dressed as the Addams Family.

She covered herself in white face paint and donned a black wig to transform herself into Morticia, her partner Liam Dowd, 26, dressed as Gomez and their oldest daughter Esme Hamilton, seven, went as Wednesday.

The office and laboratory manager then dressed up two-year-old Aida Dowd as Pugsley and whipped out her magnetic eyeliner to draw eyebrows on six-month-old Vinnie – safe in the knowledge he wouldn’t be able to rub them off that night.

But the next day as she was trying to scrub the hilarious-looking eyebrows off the tot, she was horrified to find they wouldn’t budge, with the eyeliner clinging to his ‘delicate, fine’ baby hair.

In a hilarious TikTok video, which has racked up more than 70,000 likes and 524,000 views, Chloe explains she is still trying to free little Vinnie of his striking new look.

Chloe said: ‘I just can’t believe it. In my head I really thought I was doing something clever by putting it on with something he couldn’t rub off.

‘A week on, we’ve still got half an eyebrow.

‘My brother and his wife had a Halloween party on Friday. On the Saturday morning, half of his ‘tache had come off in his sleep. I wiped his moustache off and then tried an eyebrow but it wasn’t budging. It was like glue all stuck in his eyebrow.

‘I thought I’d give him a bath and it’d be off by that evening but it wasn’t. Then on the Sunday it still wasn’t coming off.

‘I’d have definitely got funny looks if I’d have taken him to school with his eyebrows like that.’

Chloe had already been around the family with her magnetic eyeliner, which she uses to stick on false lashes, when she finally got to Vinnie.

Plant operator Liam had used it to draw on a moustache while Esme had some on her eyes as eyeliner.

While their faces were easily cleaned, little Vinnie is still branded with them as Chloe frantically works through her bathroom cabinet to find things to restore his blond brows.

Chloe said: ‘My brother said ‘if you come, you have to dress up’. We wondered what we could go as as a whole family and decided on the Addams Family.

