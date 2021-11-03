Halloween In Canada And Horror Display (Photos, Video)

This is 2021 Halloween in Canada, Toronto precisely. I entered the harror den where horror was displayed in celebration of Halloween. It is like a horror film in reality

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3LY3WM0JJA

